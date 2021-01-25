Irrigation dept introducing 'e-Aabyana' system across Punjab

The Punjab Irrigation department with the support of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is introducing new e-Aabyana system across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Irrigation department with the support of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) is introducing new e-Aabyana system across the province.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum said this while talking to delegation of farmers and 'numberdar' on Monday.

He said that under this new system farmers would receive aabyana (water charges) bill at their doorstep. E-Aabyana application would be available at ePay system of Punjab government, he added.

The Secretary said that e-Aabyana system would be implemented in phases across the province, adding that pilot project in this regard has been started in Kasur, Layyah and Sheikhupura canal divisions.

He further said that welfare of farmers is among the top priorities of the incumbent government. He said that comprehensive data base is being prepared through updating 'Gardawari'.

E-Aabyana initiative would definitely yield positive results in agriculture and national economy, he added.