Irrigation dept issues annual canals closure schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The irrigation department has issued schedule for annual closure of different canals to de-silt, repair and maintenance.

According to official sources, Lower Bari Doab canal will remain closed from December 29 to January 15 next year.

Trimu canal and Trimu Sindhai link canal from January 10 to 27, Sindhai canal and SMB link canal fromJanuary 11 to 28 while Lower Pakpattan canal from January 12 to 29.

The schedule of canals closure can be changed keeping in view the weather condition, the sources added.