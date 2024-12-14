Irrigation Dept issues canal closure schedule

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Irrigation Department has released the closure schedule for 21 canals across Upper, Central, and South Punjab for maintenance and repair.

According to the notification, the Lower Jhelum Canal and Rasul-Qadirabad Link will remain closed from December 26 to January 12. Similarly, the Qadirabad-Balloki Link will be shut from December 27 to January 13, while the Lower Bari Doab Canal will remain closed from December 29 to January 15.

The Balloki-Suleimanki Link Canal and the Upper Pakpattan Canal will also remain non-operational between December 29 and January 15, and December 30 to January 16, respectively. The Eastern Sadiqia Canal will be closed from December 30 to January 16, and the Upper Jhelum Canal will be unavailable from December 12 to January 29.

The Lower Chenab Canal and Jhang Branch will remain closed from December 13 to January 30, and December 27 to January 13, respectively.

The Upper Bahawal Canal is scheduled for closure between January 13 and January 30, while the Upper Chenab Canal will remain shut from December 26 to January 12.

The Central Bari Doab Canal will be closed from December 27 to January 13, 2025. Thal Canal will remain out of operation between January 13 and January 30, while Trimmu Canal and Trimmu-Sidhnai Link Canal will remain shut from January 10 to January 27.

As per the issued schedule, the Sidhnai Canal and SMB Canal will remain closed from January 11 to January 28. Lower Pakpattan Canal will remain shut from January 12 to January 29, and the Panjnad Canals will be closed from January 5 to January 22.

Canals linked to Taunsa will also remain closed from December 31 to January 17. The Irrigation Department has officially circulated the schedule to all relevant authorities.