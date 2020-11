Irrigation dept issues canals closure schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Irrigation department has issued canals closure schedule for maintenance and desilting purpose.

Spokesman for the department said on Monday that under this programme Lower Jhelum canal from Mangla command and Rasool Qadirabad canal would remain closed from December 26, 2020 to January 12, 2021.

Qadirabad Baloki Link canal would remain closed from December 27 to January 13, Lower Bari Doab canal and Balloki Sulemanki canal would remain closed from December 29 to January 15.

Upper Pakpattan canal and Eastern Sadiqia canal would remain closed from December 30 to January 16, Upper Jhelum canal from January 12 to 29, Lower Chenab canal besides Jhang Branch from January 13 to 30,Jhang branch from December 27 to January 13, Upper Bahwal canal from January 13 to 30, Upper Chenab canal from December 26 to January 12, central Bari Doab canal from December 27 to January 13.

Spokesman for the department said that Thal canal from Tarbela command would remain closed from January 13 to 30, canals from Trimmu Barrage including Trimmu Sidhnai Link canal from January 10 to 27, Sidhnai canal and Sidhnai Mailsi Bahwal Link canal from January 11 to 28, Lower Pakpattan canal from January 12 to 29, Lower Bahwal canal from January 13 to 30, all canals from Panjnad barrage from January 5 to 22, all canals from Tanusa barrage from December 31 to January 17 would remain closed.