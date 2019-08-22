Irrigation dept issues closure schedule as water recedes in Rohri canal

The Executive Engineer Irrigation Nusrat Division Shaheed Benazirabad, has issued schedule of closure of different outlet canals of Main Rohri Canal and Nusrat branch for next 10 days due to shortage of water

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Executive Engineer Irrigation Nusrat Division Shaheed Benazirabad, has issued schedule of closure of different outlet canals of Main Rohri Canal and Nusrat branch for next 10 days due to shortage of water

According to announcement, Chan Babbu distry would remain closed from August 23 to August 30 while Tetry Minor, Chhanri distry, Shannar minor and Sardarabad minor would remain closed from August 24 to 31.

Bhit Maru Distry, Dahoji Minor, Sahilo Minor, Dewanabad Minor, Jam Sahab Distry, Gupchani Distry, Shah Hussain Minor, Bhit Maro Pipe two and Chhan Bandhiny Distry will remain closed from August 25 to morning of September 2, 2019.