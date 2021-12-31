Irrigation Dept launches operation against encroachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Irrigation Department on Friday launched a full-scale operation against encroachers and occupiers on irrigation canals in Quetta while several encroachments have been removed.

According to the Irrigation Department source, the team has launched operation against encroachments and occupiers on drains in respective areas of Quetta including Unna Urak, Sara Ghargai, Aksa, Nawan Killi and Western Bypass which were under the control of Irrigation Department.

The source said while notices have been issued to the occupants of drains located in different areas of the city instructing them to end their encroachments within a week, otherwise action would be taken against them.