UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Dept Launches Operation Against Encroachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 08:04 PM

Irrigation Dept launches operation against encroachers

Balochistan Irrigation Department on Friday launched a full-scale operation against encroachers and occupiers on irrigation canals in Quetta while several encroachments have been removed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Irrigation Department on Friday launched a full-scale operation against encroachers and occupiers on irrigation canals in Quetta while several encroachments have been removed.

According to the Irrigation Department source, the team has launched operation against encroachments and occupiers on drains in respective areas of Quetta including Unna Urak, Sara Ghargai, Aksa, Nawan Killi and Western Bypass which were under the control of Irrigation Department.

The source said while notices have been issued to the occupants of drains located in different areas of the city instructing them to end their encroachments within a week, otherwise action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta

Recent Stories

70 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-1 ..

70 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by end 2021: Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 German Part of Dialogue Group With Russia Weighing ..

German Part of Dialogue Group With Russia Weighing Reaction to Rights Organizati ..

2 minutes ago
 DEC chairs meeting of District voters' education c ..

DEC chairs meeting of District voters' education committee

2 minutes ago
 2021 was very difficult for masses, business commu ..

2021 was very difficult for masses, business community: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago
 Literary and Cultural Center to be opened by next ..

Literary and Cultural Center to be opened by next week: Chairman CDA told

18 minutes ago
 GIS anti-encroachment cell inaugurated

GIS anti-encroachment cell inaugurated

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.