Irrigation Dept. Notifies Canals Closure Schedule For Repair Work, De-silting

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Irrigation Dept. notifies canals closure schedule for repair work, de-silting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Department of Irrigation has announced the closure of all canals, lift irrigation schemes, tube wells, and solar channels from January 10, 2023 to February 9, 2023 for annual repair.

The closure dates of selected schemes would be extended after evaluating de-silting and repair work.

The most appropriate closure dates have been selected keeping in view harvesting season and to minimize effects on crops, said an official release issued here Thursday from Chief Engineer South KP Irrigation Department.

