Irrigation dept official arrested for bribe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Assistant Director Faisal Rehman conducted a raid in Vehari under the supervision of a magistrate and arrested Shaukat Zia Hussain, an Irrigation department official, while he was taking bribe of Rs 20,000.

Director General of Anti-Corruption Punjab, Suhail Zafar Chattha, has issued instructions to all regional directors to ensure the arrest of all corrupt individuals at any cost, so they can be brought to justice and serve as a warning to others.

Following the DG special directive, Assistant Director Faisal Rehman, with the presence of a civil judge, apprehended Shaukat Zia Hussain while he was accepting the bribe, and the marked notes were recovered.

According to reports, a resident of Vehari contacted the Anti-Corruption office, stating that Shaukat Zia Hussain had blackmailed him, demanding a bribe of 20,000 rupees. Regional Director Basharat Nabi immediately ordered a trap raid, leading to the successful apprehension of Shaukat Zia Hussain.

The spokesperson for the ACE stated that they are striving for a corruption-free Punjab.