Irrigation Dept Recovers Over Rs 34.4m Water Charges Through E-Abiyana Billing

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Irrigation Multan zone has recovered over Rs 34.4 million water charges (Abiyana) through E-Abiyana billing system so far during Kharif season 2021.

According to Irrigation department official sources, 416 out of 1,646 villages of Multan zone were included in E-Abiyana billing system and bills of over Rs 82.9 million Abiyana have been disbursed to 75,924 growers of 415 villages so far.

There were five canal divisions including Multan canal, Shujabad, Trimmu, islam head works and Lodhran canal division across Irrigation Multan zone.

Over Rs 2.1 million Abiyana was recovered so far as over Rs 3.0 million Abiyana issued to 2,470 growers of 20 villages in Multan division.

Likewise, over Rs 2.

3 million were recovered against over Rs 11.7 million Abiyana issued to 10,362 growers of 80 villages of Shujabad canal division. Similarly, over Rs 15.2 million water rates were recovered in Trimmu headworks, over Rs 14.3 million water charges were recovered from Lodhran canal division while over Rs 0.3 million recovered from Western Bar lower.

The E-Abiyana billing to perennial canal areas would be made twice in a year while non-perennial canal areas would get one bill in a year, the sources added.

The per acre water charges were Rs 8,500 for fish farm, Rs 501 for orchard and Rs 251 for other land area.

The Abiyana recovery from rest of area which could not be computerized so far was being made through manual system, the sources concluded.

