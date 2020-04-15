Irrigation Dept reports medium flood in River Punjkora

The Irrigation Department Lower Dir district has reported medium floods in River Panjkora due to recent heavy torrential rains in upper parts of Malakand Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Irrigation Department Lower Dir district has reported medium floods in River Panjkora due to recent heavy torrential rains in upper parts of Malakand Division.

According to Irrigation Department Lower Dir, the water discharge has risen to 40,000 cusecs in Pankora river with rising trend of floods level to medium.

Therefore, Director General, Provincial Disasters Management Authority (NDMA), Deputy Commissioners of Charsadda and Nowshera were directed to take all necessary precautionary measures for safety of people as their was high chances of rising of water level in River Kabul.