Irrigation Dept Takes Action Against Encroachments In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

The Balochistan Irrigation Department on Monday took action against illegal encroachments on Irrigation canals in several areas of Quetta

According to the Irrigation Department source, the Irrigation team conducted raids at different areas including A-One City, Hazara Town, Karakhsa and other areas and removed illegal encroachments from the land of Irrigation on it's canal and drains during the operation.

According to the Irrigation Department source, the Irrigation team conducted raids at different areas including A-One City, Hazara Town, Karakhsa and other areas and removed illegal encroachments from the land of Irrigation on it's canal and drains during the operation.

The official said the Irrigation Department also issued notices to the occupiers of drains located in different areas of the city to immediately end encroachments from the land of the Irrigation Sector otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

The source said that the department would continue its operation against encroachments and occupants of irrigation canals.

