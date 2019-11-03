UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irrigation Dept Teams Cleaning Rawal Dam Pollution:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:50 PM

Irrigation dept teams cleaning Rawal Dam pollution:

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Rawal Dam the only source of water supply to garrison city of Rawalpindi has been polluted with household waste being dumped from residential areas of Murree, Banni Gala and adjoining areas.

Proper waste collection teams of the Punjab Irrigation Department`s Small Dams Organisation (SDO) was working round the clock to clear surface blockage caused due to waste pollution in the water reservoir.

An official of SDO told APP that there was domestic waste pollution due to mushroom growth of housing across the dam that lacked proper waste managed system.

He said, "There is high level involvement of stakeholders and authorities concerned to hold waste management in the areas polluting dam. It includes installation of five sewage treatment plants on different locations as the pollution is carried from Murree to downward areas.

" To a question, he said there was underground blockage in the Rawal Dam which was a natural phenomenon, however, there was no concept to desilt the dam world over.

"It costs twice the cost of constructing a dam which makes it not feasible to desilt the sediments developed in a dam. For that purpose, check dams are built at the back of the dam with plantation to control silt," he added.

He informed that the total depth of Rawal Dam was 50-60 feet where it was difficult for any kind of garbage or debris to float over after being submerged under 50 feet as the water was stagnant in the reservoir.

/778 /395

Related Topics

World Punjab Water Murree Dam Rawalpindi From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

11 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

11 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

13 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.