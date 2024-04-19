Irrigation Dept To Enforce Water Rotation Owing To Low Flows In Indus River
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM
The distributaries and minors drawing water from the Rohri canal of Sukkur barrage will be supplied water on a rotation basis from April 20 to first week of May owing to prevailing water shortage in the Indus River
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The distributaries and minors drawing water from the Rohri canal of Sukkur barrage will be supplied water on a rotation basis from April 20 to first week of May owing to prevailing water shortage in the Indus River.
The Executive Engineer Hala Irrigation Division informed here on Friday that water would be supplied to Nakor distributary and Kamblia, Maldasi, Kambdarun, New Shaikhani, Dandho, New and Matiari minors from April 23 to May 1.
He said that Sirhari minor and Odiano distributary would get water from April 26 to May 4 while Fatehpur and Saeedabad distributaries would get water from April 20 to April 26.
Likewise, Shahdadpur distributary and Qubo Yagan, Burira, Bahadur and Sunehri minors as well as the watercourses of the Jam branch from RD 0 to RD 35 would be released water from April 20 to April 28.
He said Satiari, Gujro, Rajpari and Kaihi minors and the water courses of Tando Adam and M Hoti branches from RD 0 to RD 30 would be given water from April 20 to May 6.
The other minors and distributaries connected with the Rohri canal would receive water from April 23 to May 1.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Speakers stress burn prevention measures
SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms with late fee
More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours
IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security
Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjee ..
Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karachi encroachment-free
Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22
Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea
Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique outline ..
Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal weapons
Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 24
Minister inspects under construction Jahanzeb College building
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers stress burn prevention measures2 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security2 minutes ago
-
Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjeel2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karachi encroachment-free2 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 227 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique outlines plan for healthcar ..7 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal weapons7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 249 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects under construction Jahanzeb College building8 minutes ago
-
Dera is set to witness by-elections for NA-44 on April 218 minutes ago
-
President for enhancing road & railway connectivity with Turkiye2 minutes ago