Irrigation Dept To Enforce Water Rotation Owing To Low Flows In Indus River

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM

The distributaries and minors drawing water from the Rohri canal of Sukkur barrage will be supplied water on a rotation basis from April 20 to first week of May owing to prevailing water shortage in the Indus River

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The distributaries and minors drawing water from the Rohri canal of Sukkur barrage will be supplied water on a rotation basis from April 20 to first week of May owing to prevailing water shortage in the Indus River.

The Executive Engineer Hala Irrigation Division informed here on Friday that water would be supplied to Nakor distributary and Kamblia, Maldasi, Kambdarun, New Shaikhani, Dandho, New and Matiari minors from April 23 to May 1.

He said that Sirhari minor and Odiano distributary would get water from April 26 to May 4 while Fatehpur and Saeedabad distributaries would get water from April 20 to April 26.

Likewise, Shahdadpur distributary and Qubo Yagan, Burira, Bahadur and Sunehri minors as well as the watercourses of the Jam branch from RD 0 to RD 35 would be released water from April 20 to April 28.

He said Satiari, Gujro, Rajpari and Kaihi minors and the water courses of Tando Adam and M Hoti branches from RD 0 to RD 30 would be given water from April 20 to May 6.

The other minors and distributaries connected with the Rohri canal would receive water from April 23 to May 1.

