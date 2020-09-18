UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irrigation Dept To Plant One Million Saplings Along Canals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:05 PM

Irrigation dept to plant one million saplings along canals

Punjab Irrigation department would plant more than one million saplings during the next one month on the banks of the canals across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Irrigation department would plant more than one million saplings during the next one month on the banks of the canals across the province.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum said this during a weekly meeting with Chief Engineers here on Friday.

All executive engineers of the department would be bound to plant 20,000 plants in their respective divisions, he added.

Irrigation Secretary directed the relevant authority to plant desi varieties of "Neem, Kikar and Sheesham" on the banks of the canals, maintaining proper distance.

He instructed that big size saplings should be planted for the success of the drive.

Saif Anjum directed the relevant sections to issue budget for it besides preparing work plan for plantation on canal network and rest houses.

Related Topics

Punjab Budget Million

Recent Stories

KP IGP inspects 35 newly purchased patrolling vehi ..

2 minutes ago

US Keeps Reviewing Commercial Proposals for TikTok ..

2 minutes ago

US Wildfires May Cause 'Bloody Sunsets' in Norway ..

2 minutes ago

UV light kills COVID-19 virus without harming peop ..

2 minutes ago

Turkmenistan assures Pakistan to address TAPI gas ..

27 minutes ago

Culture dept and PTV jointly organize Pashtun Cult ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.