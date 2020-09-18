Irrigation dept to plant one million saplings along canals

Punjab Irrigation department would plant more than one million saplings during the next one month on the banks of the canals across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Irrigation department would plant more than one million saplings during the next one month on the banks of the canals across the province.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum said this during a weekly meeting with Chief Engineers here on Friday.

All executive engineers of the department would be bound to plant 20,000 plants in their respective divisions, he added.

Irrigation Secretary directed the relevant authority to plant desi varieties of "Neem, Kikar and Sheesham" on the banks of the canals, maintaining proper distance.

He instructed that big size saplings should be planted for the success of the drive.

Saif Anjum directed the relevant sections to issue budget for it besides preparing work plan for plantation on canal network and rest houses.