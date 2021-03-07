UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irrigation Deptt Facing Acute Shortage Of Revenue Staff

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 02:00 PM

Irrigation deptt facing acute shortage of revenue staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Irrigation Multan zone was facing acute shortage of revenue staff ( Patwaris) which was also affecting the revenue related matters of the department badly.

According to Irrigation official sources, there were 833 total posts of Patwaris in Irrigation Multan zone and about 200 patwaris were working in the field while 633 seats fell vacant since long.

"The role of patwaris is very important in collection of revenue as they made 'Girdawri' to identify the land and to bring it into water charges (Abiyana), imposition of Tawan to water pilferers and sending the record to revenue department for recovery.The revenue collection is badly affecting due to the shortage of the staff and there was dire need to fulfil vacant posts which would help to improve the revenue collection,"the sources added.

The total land of Multan division on which abiyana was imposed over 80 million acres.

The irrigation department had collected over Rs 670 million abiyana (water charges) while over Rs 120 million tawan during last year 2020.

The Multan zone was consisted on 12 canal divisions including, Baloki, Okara, Sahiwal, Eastern bar Pakpattan, Werstern Bar, islam, Sulemanki, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, Shujabad and Trimmu.

The Irrigation department was going to collect abiyana through E-abiyana system under the directions of Punjab government and department was going to introduce latest system at few divisions on pilot project soon, the sources concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Government Of Punjab Water Sahiwal Okara Khanewal Lodhran Pakpattan Shujabad 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

14 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.