Irrigation deptt facing acute shortage of revenue staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Irrigation Multan zone was facing acute shortage of revenue staff ( Patwaris) which was also affecting the revenue related matters of the department badly.

According to Irrigation official sources, there were 833 total posts of Patwaris in Irrigation Multan zone and about 200 patwaris were working in the field while 633 seats fell vacant since long.

"The role of patwaris is very important in collection of revenue as they made 'Girdawri' to identify the land and to bring it into water charges (Abiyana), imposition of Tawan to water pilferers and sending the record to revenue department for recovery.The revenue collection is badly affecting due to the shortage of the staff and there was dire need to fulfil vacant posts which would help to improve the revenue collection,"the sources added.

The total land of Multan division on which abiyana was imposed over 80 million acres.

The irrigation department had collected over Rs 670 million abiyana (water charges) while over Rs 120 million tawan during last year 2020.

The Multan zone was consisted on 12 canal divisions including, Baloki, Okara, Sahiwal, Eastern bar Pakpattan, Werstern Bar, islam, Sulemanki, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, Shujabad and Trimmu.

The Irrigation department was going to collect abiyana through E-abiyana system under the directions of Punjab government and department was going to introduce latest system at few divisions on pilot project soon, the sources concluded.