Irrigation Deptt Gets 1,935 Kanals Of Land Vacated From Land Grabbers

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Commissioner Kohat Mahmood Aslam Wazir, the Irrigation department conducted legal action in three districts of the division and successfully got vacated 1,935 kanals of government land from illegal occupants and land grabbers within seven days.

According to official data released here, the irrigation department got vacated 208 kanals of land in district Kohat, 755 kanals in Karak, and 972 kanals in district Hangu which the occupiers had been occupying for a long time.

Commissioner Kohat Division appreciated the performance of the irrigation department and district administrations of Kohat, Karak and Hangu and issued further instructions that each district administration should ensure that the assets of all government departments are well protected and keep an eye on land grabbers.

