Irrigation deptt got 1810 FIRs against water pilferers in seven months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Irrigation Department reported 8,154 incidents of water theft to police and got arrested 108 people after registering 1810 FIRs against them in the province during the last seven months.

According to Irrigation department spokesperson, a total of 10,216 incidents of water theft were reported during this period, including incidents of pipe and valve tampering. The teams repaired a total of 16,027 tampered water outlets and restored to their original size. The teams also removed illegal pipes from rivers to tackle the issue.

As a result of which, there has been a significant improvement in the water supplyto canals across the province.