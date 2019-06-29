Irrigation deptt launches crackdown on water pilferers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The Irrigation department, during a crackdown on water thieves, took action against 36 pilferers, here on Saturday.

Different teams of the Irrigation Department conducted raids at various locations of Dajal canal and found people stealing water.

The teams confiscated 30 Petter engines and other material, being used for water pilferage.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.