Irrigation Deptt Reports High Level Flood In River Swat, Panjkora
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The flood cell of the irrigation department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported a high level of flooding in the Swat and Panjkora rivers in district Dir.
According to the daily flood report, the water flow was very high in the Swat River at Khwazakhela and Munda Head Work, where water discharge was recorded at 52291 cusecs and 96000 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, a high level of flooding was also recorded in the Panjkora River in District Dir, with a water discharge of 64028 cusecs. The irrigation department further recorded a medium flood level in the River Kabul at Nowshera, where the water discharge was 106,000 cusecs. The water level remained normal to low in the rest of the rivers in the province.
