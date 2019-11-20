UrduPoint.com
Irrigation Deptt To Spend Rs 3245m On 11 Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

The irrigation department is speding Rs 3245.65 million on 11 uplift schemes which has been approved in the Annual Development Programme (ADP)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The irrigation department is speding Rs 3245.65 million on 11 uplift schemes which has been approved in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

According to the irrigation sources, construction of residential building in Canal Colony Sahiwal, construction of guide spur near Ameerpur/Sheikh Tayyab at the river River, construction of J-Head spur at Fazil Shah flood bund, side protection of Jandraka disty, rehabilitation & upgradation of lower bari doab canal system, rehabilitation of Sidhnai canal, rehabilitation of trimmu sidhnai link canal and others.

The work on these schemes would be completed by the next year, the sources concluded.

