Irrigation Dispute Claims Two Lives
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Two farmers were shot dead,while another sustained multiple injuries over an irrigation dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.
Police said here on Thursday that a group of farmers opened indiscriminate firing on their rivals in Chak No.277-RB Sitalan over an old dispute of irrigation water.
As a result, one farmer Hammad son of Abdul Ghaffar received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while another peasant Abdur Razzaq breathed his last on the way to hospital.
The third farmer Usman was shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Dijkot in a critical condition and the doctors were striving to save his life.
The police lodged a complaint against four accused including Sultan Din, Subhan Din, Jamshaid and Rizwan who managed to escape from the scene after firing.
On receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the culprits on urgent basis.
Hence, special teams were constituted who started investigation and raids to arrest the accused, spokesman added.
