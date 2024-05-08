- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Irrigation minister assures cooperation in remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project
Irrigation Minister Assures Cooperation In Remodeling Of Warsak Canal System Project
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Aqibullah Khan highlighting the importance of Warsak Canal System remodeling has reiterated to utilize resources for timely completion of the project
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Aqibullah Khan highlighting the importance of Warsak Canal System remodeling has reiterated to utilize resources for timely completion of the project.
He was talking to a delegation of construction firm that was tasked with remodeling of the Warsak Canal System. The delegation discussed with the minister about progress and challenges associated with remodeling of Warsak Canal System.
The minister emphasized significance of the project for irrigation and clean drinking purposes and affirmed that proactive measures are being taken to expedite the project's completion within the designated time frame.
He also reassured delegation of his commitment and existing coordination with relevant authorities including Finance Advisor, Chief Secretary KP to ensure continuous and uninterrupted supply of funds for the project.
The project involves construction of a five-kilometer long tunnel to facilitate extraction of 700 cusecs water for drinking and irrigation purpose.
Recent Stories
Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other s ..
Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral interest, trade augmentation
Exhibition of Jimmy Engineer's artworks starts at NCA
City observes hot weather
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other schemes3 minutes ago
-
Exhibition of Jimmy Engineer's artworks starts at NCA3 minutes ago
-
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed37 minutes ago
-
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development: Atta Tarar37 minutes ago
-
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif39 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination39 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail39 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement39 minutes ago
-
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 945 minutes ago
-
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 1045 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman Anwar45 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability court56 minutes ago