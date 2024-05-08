Irrigation minister assures cooperation in remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Aqibullah Khan highlighting the importance of Warsak Canal System remodeling has reiterated to utilize resources for timely completion of the project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Aqibullah Khan highlighting the importance of Warsak Canal System remodeling has reiterated to utilize resources for timely completion of the project.

He was talking to a delegation of construction firm that was tasked with remodeling of the Warsak Canal System. The delegation discussed with the minister about progress and challenges associated with remodeling of Warsak Canal System.

The minister emphasized significance of the project for irrigation and clean drinking purposes and affirmed that proactive measures are being taken to expedite the project's completion within the designated time frame.

He also reassured delegation of his commitment and existing coordination with relevant authorities including Finance Advisor, Chief Secretary KP to ensure continuous and uninterrupted supply of funds for the project.

The project involves construction of a five-kilometer long tunnel to facilitate extraction of 700 cusecs water for drinking and irrigation purpose.