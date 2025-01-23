Irrigation Minister chairs meeting on 220 KV Swabi-Nowshera transmission line

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A meeting regarding the 220 KV transmission line from Swabi-Nowshera was held today at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Aqibullah Khan.

The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners of Swabi and Nowshera, along with other concerned officials, including the Project Director (PD) PESCO and Executive Engineer (Exen) PESCO.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the current status of the 220 KV transmission line was conducted, and the necessary steps required for its completion were discussed.

Additionally, the electricity issues and their potential solutions in the villages of Swabi Gadoon, Chota Lahore, Panjpir, Ambar, Baja Bamkhel, Dhobiya, and Misri Banda were deliberated.

The meeting was informed that approximately 80% of the work on the related ongoing projects has been completed.

Minister Aqibullah Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring effective coordination between the Technical Committee and the District Administration to expedite the completion of the projects.

He also issued directives for the timely repair of damaged transformers and instructed the Additional Deputy Commissioners of Swabi and Nowshera to form a special committee to address electricity-related issues.

The committee is tasked with identifying problems faced by residents, particularly before Ramadan and the summer season, and taking prompt action to resolve them.

Weekly meetings were also directed to monitor progress in this regard.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing public grievances and emphasized that negligence in resolving these issues will not be tolerated.