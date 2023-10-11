Open Menu

Irrigation Minister Chairs Meeting On Plans, Performance Of Department

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Engineer Ahmed Jan Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting about development plans, performance and specific responsibilities of the irrigation department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Engineer Ahmed Jan Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting about development plans, performance and specific responsibilities of the irrigation department.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad Tahir Orakzai, Secretary Irrigation Department and concerned officials of the department. The caretaker minister was briefed about the working ambit and key responsibilities of the department.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister urged officers to focus energies on improving the existing irrigation system in the province.

He stressed officials to enhance efficiency and actively contribute to the development of the province through their technical expertise.

He expressed his commitment to improving the irrigation system of the province to increase production. He reassured officers to promote their best performance and provide them conducive working environment enabling them to fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

More Stories From Pakistan