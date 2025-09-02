Open Menu

Irrigation Minister Directs 24-hour Surveillance Of Indus River

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Irrigation Minister directs 24-hour surveillance of Indus River

A crucial meeting was held at Sukkur Barrage under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Sindh, Jam Khan Shoro here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A crucial meeting was held at Sukkur Barrage under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Sindh, Jam Khan Shoro here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation, Zarif Iqbal Khero, Project Director Barrage Improvement Project, Pritam Das, Chief Engineers of Sukkur and Guddu Barrages, PD Development One, Mansoor Memon, and Chinese engineers.

During the meeting, the Chinese engineers and irrigation department officials provided a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister on the ongoing development work at Sukkur Barrage and the potential flood situation.

The Minister and Chinese experts also inspected Sukkur Barrage.

The Provincial Minister directed that 24-hour surveillance of all protective embankments of the Indus River be ensured, machinery and personnel be kept on high alert to deal with any flood situation and All officers be held accountable for their responsibilities and perform their duties with utmost seriousness and responsibility

Shoro emphasized that the Sindh Government prioritizes the protection of lives and property of the people. He added that all institutions should work in coordination to tackle emergency situations effectively.

Recent Stories

Irrigation Minister directs 24-hour surveillance o ..

Irrigation Minister directs 24-hour surveillance of Indus River

45 seconds ago
 Rs450 million approved for establishment of 1122 E ..

Rs450 million approved for establishment of 1122 Emergency center in Duki: Sarda ..

46 seconds ago
 Timely completion of ongoing projects vital for de ..

Timely completion of ongoing projects vital for development, prosperity of Loral ..

47 seconds ago
 NEOC warns of potential floods, landslide in AJK d ..

NEOC warns of potential floods, landslide in AJK due to impending heavy rainfall

49 seconds ago
 Ch Armaghan vows swift relief for Bajwat flood vic ..

Ch Armaghan vows swift relief for Bajwat flood victims

50 seconds ago
 UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

1 hour ago
FMC hosts transformative self-defense workshop to ..

FMC hosts transformative self-defense workshop to empower women

20 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

2 hours ago
 ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from ..

ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from LDI operators

20 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet M ..

Govt to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with Int’l Se ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan