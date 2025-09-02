Irrigation Minister Directs 24-hour Surveillance Of Indus River
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 07:38 PM
A crucial meeting was held at Sukkur Barrage under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Sindh, Jam Khan Shoro here on Tuesday
The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation, Zarif Iqbal Khero, Project Director Barrage Improvement Project, Pritam Das, Chief Engineers of Sukkur and Guddu Barrages, PD Development One, Mansoor Memon, and Chinese engineers.
During the meeting, the Chinese engineers and irrigation department officials provided a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister on the ongoing development work at Sukkur Barrage and the potential flood situation.
The Minister and Chinese experts also inspected Sukkur Barrage.
The Provincial Minister directed that 24-hour surveillance of all protective embankments of the Indus River be ensured, machinery and personnel be kept on high alert to deal with any flood situation and All officers be held accountable for their responsibilities and perform their duties with utmost seriousness and responsibility
Shoro emphasized that the Sindh Government prioritizes the protection of lives and property of the people. He added that all institutions should work in coordination to tackle emergency situations effectively.
