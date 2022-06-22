UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Minister directs initiation of work on Jabba Dam

KP Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday directed initiation of construction work on Jabba Dam in tribal district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday directed initiation of construction work on Jabba Dam in tribal district Khyber.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the project here, he said that the dam would have a storage capacity of 37,982 acres and on completion besides irrigation, it would also provide drinking water to one million population in districts Peshawar and Khyber.

The project would be completed before December 2026, Ayub Khan added.

Similarly, he said that the project would not only protect district Khyber from flooding, but would also help improve underground water table in both districts and protect these areas from the impacts of water shortage.

The minister claimed that the PTI government had initiated record development schemes to address the sense of deprivation in tribal districts and the construction of Jabba Dam was one of such projects.

