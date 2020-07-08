Irrigation minister discuss jobs opportunities in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters including the creation of more job opportunities for south Punjab and carving out new districts and tehsils.

The Chief Minister said the government had fulfilled the promise of setting up southern Punjab secretariat and now the locals would not have to visit Lahore for the solution of their problems.

The journey of development of southern Punjab has begun, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that decisions about making new districts and tehsils would be made on administrative grounds, whereas, distribution of population and financial resources would also be minutely studied. The decision about new districts and tehsils would be made on merit and no locality would be ignored, he added.

The provincial minister also apprised the Chief Minister about the performanceof his department.