Irrigation Minister Discuss Progress On Ongoing Developmental Projects

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress on developmental projects initiated by the irrigation department.

The meeting was also attended by Irrigation Secretary, Mohammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Nawaz Khan and Chief Engineer North Ghulam Ishaq Khan besides relevant officials of the department.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed in detail about various ongoing projects and departmental affairs.

Provincial Irrigation Minister, directed officials to expedite work on ongoing projects and ensure quality of work. He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction work and action would be taken against those found guilty of ignoring their responsibilities.

