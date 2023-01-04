UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Minister For Early Completion Of Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Irrigation minister for early completion of development projects

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Wednesday directed relevant officers to take concerted measures for completing ongoing development project at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Wednesday directed relevant officers to take concerted measures for completing ongoing development project at the earliest.

The minister, while chairing a meeting held here to review progress on ongoing development projects of irrigation department, instructed to complete schemes of annual development plan, Sindh Barrage Improvements and other ongoing projects in stipulated time submit report in the regard.

Special Secretary Technical Irrigation Jamal Maghan, Director Regulation Shehbaz Akhtar, Qasim Chang and other officers briefed the meeting about ongoing schemes of annual development plan, Sindh Barrage Improvements and other projects.

Jam Khan Shoro also sough report about all development projects of the irrigation department whose PC-I has not yet been submitted to the department at the earliest so that the benefits of those projects could be transferred to the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Progress All

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ..

10 minutes ago
 RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

55 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

55 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects bail plea in h ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects bail plea in hate material case

34 seconds ago
 Kaira urges UN to ensure true implementation of se ..

Kaira urges UN to ensure true implementation of self-determination resolution fo ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.