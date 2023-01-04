Irrigation minister for early completion of development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Wednesday directed relevant officers to take concerted measures for completing ongoing development project at the earliest.

The minister, while chairing a meeting held here to review progress on ongoing development projects of irrigation department, instructed to complete schemes of annual development plan, Sindh Barrage Improvements and other ongoing projects in stipulated time submit report in the regard.

Special Secretary Technical Irrigation Jamal Maghan, Director Regulation Shehbaz Akhtar, Qasim Chang and other officers briefed the meeting about ongoing schemes of annual development plan, Sindh Barrage Improvements and other projects.

Jam Khan Shoro also sough report about all development projects of the irrigation department whose PC-I has not yet been submitted to the department at the earliest so that the benefits of those projects could be transferred to the people.