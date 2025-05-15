Irrigation Minister highlights delay of Mangi Dam project

Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Sadiq Umrani highlighted the delay of construction of Mangi Dam Project in the meeting of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Thursday presided by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Sadiq Umrani highlighted the delay of construction of Mangi Dam Project in the meeting of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Thursday presided by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The meeting was attended by ECNEC member from Balochistan, senior provincial minister of Balochistan, PPP Central Committee member and parliamentary leader and provincial irrigation minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani through video link.

The agenda of the meeting included a review of the pace of work, physical progress and financial progress on the Mangi Dam under construction to supply water to Quetta city.

Addressing the meeting on this occasion, ECNEC member and provincial Irrigation Minister said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has emphasized the construction of Mangi Dam within the stipulated time to overcome water shortage in Quetta city and meet daily water needs.

In this regard, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti's main desire is that the construction of Mangi Dam for water supply in a big city like Quetta be completed soon so that the people would not have to face any inconvenience.

He said that March in 2016, Rs 9.334 billion was approved for the construction of Mangi Dam and it was decided that the Federal government would provide 50 percent of the total cost of the dam construction and the Balochistan government would be responsible for providing the remaining 50 percent of the money.

He said that regarding the construction of the said dam, the committee revised the dam funds in July 2022 and reduced them to Rs 13.247 million, while the Public Health Engineering Department has submitted a second revision of Rs 18.994 billion.

The provincial minister said that the physical progress of Mangi Dam is 80 percent while the financial progress has reached 79 percent.

He said that the water storage capacity of Mangi Dam is 29,530 acre feet where there are 07 tanks for storing water and the height of the dam is 61 meters from which 8.1 million gallons of water would be supplied to Quetta city daily.