Irrigation Minister Orders Serving Show-cause Notice To An Executive Engineer

1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation department Jam Khan Shoro has taken serious notice of various public complaints received against Executive Engineer Fareed Ahmed Memon at lower Pinyari division, Sujawal and directed the officers concerned for issuance of show cause notice to him.

The various public complaints have been received against Fareed Memon on alleged water theft and his failure in resolving pubic grievances, said a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the minister has said that stern actions would be taken against those officers who failed to resolve public grievances regarding water issues or found negligent.

