Irrigation Minister Reviews Flood Situation, Arrangements At Taunsa Barrage

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Irrigation minister reviews flood situation, arrangements at Taunsa Barrage

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, paid visit to Taunsa Barrage to review the flood situation and arrangements on Sunday.

Talking to media persons, Irrigation minister said that the water level is gradually increasing at Taunsa Barrage.

He informed that 475,000 causec flood wave is passing through from there adding that this barrage has the capacity of bearing ten lac cusec.

The Irrigation department teams were present at safety embankments along with machinery and monitoring the embankments round the clock and there is no worsening situation.

The safety embankments were being strengthened by placing stones where the water  pressure is high.

Leghari said that the incumbent government is well aware about the miseries of flood affected people and the government is taking every possible steps to provide relief.

Executive Engineer Taunsa Barrage briefed the minister about flood situation and arrangements there.

MPA Ashraf Khan Rind, chief engineer DG Khan division and others were also present there.

