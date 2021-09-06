Irrigation minister reviews water situation in dams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Monday inspected the water situation in Lath and Thado dams while also checked other arrangements made by the department here at Malir district on Monday.

The provincial Irrigation Minister during the visit, strictly directed the concerned officials to develop close liaison with the officers of other relevant line departments as well as to hold meetings with the officers of Local Government department to provide better solution of the problems faced by the surrounding population due to overflows in the dams, said a statement.

Jam Shoro was told that the water of Lath Dam passes through Saadi Town and other residential areas before flowing into Malir River.

He said that the water level of Lath Dam often increased during monsoon downpour which resulted overflow in the dam caused difficulties for the people.

He passed directives to the concerned officers that all necessary arrangements should be completed to avoid any untoward situation at Lath Dam.

Earlier, the concerned officers of the Irrigation department also gave a detailed briefing to the provincial Minister for Irrigation department on dams.