Irrigation Minister & Secretary Visits Sukkur Barrage
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro visited Sukkur Barrage, where Secretary Irrigation Zarif Iqbal Khero was also present here on Tuesday.
The Project Director of the Barrage Improvement Project, Pritam Das, and Chief Engineer Mansoor Memon briefed the minister on the potential flood situation.
Currently, 571,800 cusecs of water are flowing through Sukkur Barrage, which is the highest record so far this year.
Jam Khan Shoro was informed about the situation, highlighting the importance of monitoring water flow to manage potential flood risks.
