Open Menu

Irrigation Minister Seeks Details Of Corruption Cases Against Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Irrigation Minister seeks details of corruption cases against employees

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Ishwar Laal has sought details of corruption cases against the employees of the Irrigation Department, both under investigation or pending with the National Accountability Bureau and Anti-Corruption Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Ishwar Laal has sought details of corruption cases against the employees of the Irrigation Department, both under investigation or pending with the National Accountability Bureau and Anti-Corruption Department.

A directive in that regard was issued to the relevant chief engineers, project directors and other sectional heads to submit the details by August 30 (Wednesday), a news release on Tuesday said.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption National Accountability Bureau August

Recent Stories

Cycle tourist reaches Nawabshah to provide awarene ..

Cycle tourist reaches Nawabshah to provide awareness regarding weather change,HI ..

10 minutes ago
 Two more ministers included in KP caretaker cabine ..

Two more ministers included in KP caretaker cabinet

10 minutes ago
 AC conducts surprise inspection in secretariat sub ..

AC conducts surprise inspection in secretariat subdivision

10 minutes ago
 RCB holds monthly board meeting to review differen ..

RCB holds monthly board meeting to review different projects

20 minutes ago
 Nepal prepared to perform well in Asia Cup: Captai ..

Nepal prepared to perform well in Asia Cup: Captain Rohit

20 minutes ago
 September critical for dengue spread; Health Autho ..

September critical for dengue spread; Health Authority

15 minutes ago
Treatment under Sehat Card continued in LRH: Spoke ..

Treatment under Sehat Card continued in LRH: Spokesman

15 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 793 kg drugs in 35 operations; arr ..

ANF seizes over 793 kg drugs in 35 operations; arrests 29 accused

15 minutes ago
 76 new Covid cases reported in last week

76 new Covid cases reported in last week

15 minutes ago
 950MW 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

950MW 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to provide cle ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt to address proposals for training, welfare of ..

Govt to address proposals for training, welfare of porters in mountaineering com ..

15 minutes ago
 Stocks extend gains before key US data

Stocks extend gains before key US data

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan