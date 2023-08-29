Irrigation Minister seeks details of corruption cases against employees

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Ishwar Laal has sought details of corruption cases against the employees of the Irrigation Department, both under investigation or pending with the National Accountability Bureau and Anti-Corruption Department.

A directive in that regard was issued to the relevant chief engineers, project directors and other sectional heads to submit the details by August 30 (Wednesday), a news release on Tuesday said.