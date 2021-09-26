UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Minister Takes Notice Of Water Theft In Tail End Areas

Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Irrigation Minister takes notice of water theft in tail end areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Sunday took serious notice of complaints received from the growers of Chambar, Naseer sub-division of District Tando Allahyar regarding the illegal water theft at tail-end areas.

According to the spokesman, Jam Khan Shoro has strictly passed directives to the Irrigation Secretary for taking stern departmental action against the involved officers.

Shoro has also directed the concerned officers for the immediate removal of all illegal water courses and installed pipes from the Pir Sakhi Branch of Chambar at district Tando Allahyar and ensured supply of agricultural water to the growers of the tail-end areas.

The Irrigation Minister said that illegal water theft and illegal water courses should not be allowed in the province and if any officer or staff of his department would be found involved in such acts strict departmental and legal action would be taken against them.

