Irrigation Minister Takes Notice Of Water Theft

Published April 12, 2022

Irrigation minister takes notice of water theft

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro while taking notice of irrigation water theft has issued directives to SIDA and Nara Kanal authorities to stop the theft.

The minister took this notice on the complaints of farmers.

Jam Khan Shoro directed the SIDA MD Pritum Das and Nara Kanal Director Mansoor Ahmed Memon to take action against those, who were involved in the water theft.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that water theft should also be contained in Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot, and other areas of the province.

