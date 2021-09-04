UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Minister Urges Officials Of Irrigation Departments To Attend Duty On Weekends

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Irrigation Minister urges officials of irrigation departments to attend duty on weekends

The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has directed the officials and staff of the irrigation departments to attend duty on the weekend in view of the developing rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has directed the officials and staff of the irrigation departments to attend duty on the weekend in view of the developing rain situation.

A spokesman of the Sindh Irrigation Department informed here on Saturday that the minister directed the officials to keep all the offices open on Sunday and to keep the staff alert.

The minister specially directed the officers and staff working in the drainage department to remain alert.

Related Topics

Sindh Alert Sunday All

Recent Stories

Verstappen delights Dutch fans to claim Zandvoort ..

Verstappen delights Dutch fans to claim Zandvoort pole

2 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Sindh High Court circuit bench, no ..

Fire erupts in Sindh High Court circuit bench, no human loss occurred

2 minutes ago
 Heathrow Airport Apologizes for Overcrowded Waitin ..

Heathrow Airport Apologizes for Overcrowded Waiting Lines, Blames UK Border Forc ..

2 minutes ago
 Asad asks people to follow SOPs, vaccinate themsel ..

Asad asks people to follow SOPs, vaccinate themselves amid COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Opposition holding gatherings to save looted wealt ..

Opposition holding gatherings to save looted wealth: Farrukh

9 minutes ago
 South Punjab police to be made exemplary, Addl IGP ..

South Punjab police to be made exemplary, Addl IGP

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.