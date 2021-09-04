Irrigation Minister urges officials of irrigation departments to attend duty on weekends

The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has directed the officials and staff of the irrigation departments to attend duty on the weekend in view of the developing rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has directed the officials and staff of the irrigation departments to attend duty on the weekend in view of the developing rain situation.

A spokesman of the Sindh Irrigation Department informed here on Saturday that the minister directed the officials to keep all the offices open on Sunday and to keep the staff alert.

The minister specially directed the officers and staff working in the drainage department to remain alert.