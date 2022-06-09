Irrigation minister visits Amandarra Headworks

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub on Thursday visited Malakand and inspected Amandarra Headworks.

Chief Engineer North Ghulam Ishaq, Superintendent Engineer Mardan Wilayat Shah and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the KP Irrigation Minister was briefed about the operational matters of Malakand Irrigation Division Upper Canal, Swat and Amandarra Headworks.

Furthermore, he was informed that 319,000 acres of land was being irrigated by Upper Canal Swat, while Rs 65 million was being received as revenue.

The minister expressed satisfaction over performance of the officials working in Malakand Irrigation Division. He urged the people to conserve water and added that its judicious use would help to reclaim land and increase per acre production.