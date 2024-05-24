Irrigation Minister Visits Khanki, Marala Barrages
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada on Friday visited Khanki and Marala barrages and was briefed about their operation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada on Friday visited Khanki and Marala barrages and was briefed about their operation.
During the visit the minister directed the authorities to improve provision of water to Kharif crop.
Kazim Ali also visited flood embankments of Khanki barrage.
The minister was briefed about the preparations to tackle possible flood situation during monsoon.
He further directed the authorities to further strengthen the embankments in view of possible floods.
Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid accompanied the minister during his visit.
Recent Stories
IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home mini ..
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam
Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir
Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern s ..
BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral cooperation
Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term ..
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Maqbool Siddiqui meets Malala in London
Health minister vows zero tolerance against life-saving medicines shortages
Cold water stalls set up in Nawabshah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home minister2 minutes ago
-
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam2 minutes ago
-
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir6 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term strategy for Africa2 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme8 minutes ago
-
Maqbool Siddiqui meets Malala in London8 minutes ago
-
Health minister vows zero tolerance against life-saving medicines shortages8 minutes ago
-
Cold water stalls set up in Nawabshah1 minute ago
-
Govt utilizing resources for facilitating people in Balochistan: Adviser1 minute ago
-
Commissioner, Mayor and DC visits heatstroke camps1 minute ago
-
CDA enforces new efficiency standards in construction regulations1 minute ago
-
There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the country,nor can the state afford it.Khawaja Rameez Has ..1 hour ago