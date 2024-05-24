Irrigation minister visits Khanki, Marala barrages

Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada on Friday visited Khanki and Marala barrages and was briefed about their operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada on Friday visited Khanki and Marala barrages and was briefed about their operation.

During the visit the minister directed the authorities to improve provision of water to Kharif crop.

Kazim Ali also visited flood embankments of Khanki barrage.

The minister was briefed about the preparations to tackle possible flood situation during monsoon.

He further directed the authorities to further strengthen the embankments in view of possible floods.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid accompanied the minister during his visit.