Irrigation Minister Visits Lath, Tadho Dams

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Monday visited Lath and Thado dams to inspect water situation and other arrangements made by his department at Malir district.

During his visit, the minister directed the officers concerned of his department to remain in close liaison with the officers of other departments as well as to hold meetings with the officers of Local Government department in order to provide better solution to the problems faced by the surrounding population due to overflows in the dams.

Jam Khan said that water of Lath Dam passed through Saadi Town and other residential areas before flowing into Malir River.

He said that water level of Lath Dam often increased during the mosoon season which resulted in overflow in the dam.

He issued directives to the officers concerned to finalize all necessary arrangements in order to avoid any untoward situation at Lath Dam.

