Irrigation minister visits Moriya Loop Bund to review ongoing work

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, made a surprise visit to the Moriya Loop Bund on the Indus River in Larkana to review the ongoing work on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Mukhtiar Abro briefed the provincial minister about the ongoing work for strengthening the embankments of the loop bund.

He informed that another protective barrier of stones is being constructed in front of the Moriya Loop Bund for further reinforcement so that the bund remains more secure during times of water pressure.

Speaking on the occasion, Irrigation Minister Shoro said that the Sindh government is taking all possible measures to ensure the protection of the public and to keep the water flow under control.

He stated that strict monitoring has been ensured at all sensitive points and negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

Irrigation Department officers Jameel Sangi, Azhar Mahisar and Nisar Laghari were also present during the provincial minister's visit.