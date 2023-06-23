Open Menu

Irrigation Minister Writes Letter To Fed Govt About Water Shortage

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has contacted the federal government regarding shortage of water in Sindh and asked to stop transfer of water from the Indus River to the Chishma Jhelum Link Canal (CJ Canal).

In a letter addressed to the Federal Minister of Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Shah, the irrigation minister said on the one hand, water was being stored in water reservoirs, while on the other hand, water was being released to Cheshma Jhelum and Taunsa Panjand canals, as a result of which there would be a severe water shortage in the province.

Due to water shortage, the provincial agriculture economy would be affected, Jam Khan Shoro cautioned.

After holding meeting over water shortage in the province here on Friday, the minister wrote a letter to Federal Water Resource Minister for taking notice of the matter.

Jam Khan Shoro said that at present Sindh was facing 39 percent water shortage.

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) must resolve water shortage issues of Sindh and Balochistan simultaneously, the minister demanded.

