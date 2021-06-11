Irrigation official held over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a Ziladar of the Irrigation Department Jhang on charge of taking illegal gratification.

A spokesman for the ACE said on Friday that a citizen Muhammad Owais of Chak No 379-JB Toba Tek Singh filed a complaint before the ACE, contending that Liaqat Ali, Ziladar Irrigation Department Jhang, had received Rs 150,000 as bribe for a legal work and now he was also demanding Rs 50,000 more as gratification.

ACE Circle Officer Akhtar Saeed, along with his team, conducted a surprise raid and nabbed Ziladar Liaqat Ali red handed while receiving bribe.

The officer also recovered marked Currency notes worth Rs 50,000 from the possession of the accused and sent him behind the bars.