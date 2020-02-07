Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Irrigation Riaz Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to complete all ongoing irrigation schemes timely in Bajour tribal district

He said this during his visit to Bajour along with Secretary for Irrigation Engineer Behramand Khan where he was briefed about performance of the irrigation department and progress made on various development schemes in the area.

He said that no delay would be tolerated in completion of irrigation schemes in the district and directed for issuing work orders on emergencies basis of those schemes which tenders had been floated.

He also reviewed issues regarding water schemes at various places, directing the concerned authorities to go ahead only with those schemes which had collective benefits.

However, he added that no stone should be left unturned to ensure transparency in executing those schemes and underlined the need for reviving stalled projects.

He warned that strict action would be taken against officials who were found negligent.

He also directed for ensuring presence of all staff on duty and added serious steps should be taken for service of masses.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were taking keen interest to remove sense of deprivation among people of tribal districts.

Member Provincial Assembly Anwar Zab Khan, Ajmal Khan and Saraj Khan besides officials of the irrigation department and the district administration were also present on the occasion.