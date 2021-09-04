Irrigation Sindh dept cancels leaves of officials due to rains

Sindh Minister for Irrigation department Jam Khan Shoro has directed the concerned officials of his department through a circular that in wake of forecast of heavy monsoon rains, all offices of the department will remain open in the province during the holidays

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation department Jam Khan Shoro has directed the concerned officials of his department through a circular that in wake of forecast of heavy monsoon rains, all offices of the department will remain open in the province during the holidays.

The minister has directed that the officials should ensure attendance in their respective offices to avert any untoward situation, said a statement on Saturday.

It was strictly directed that all granted already leaves have been cancelled, besides, staffers are asked that they shall not leave headquarters without permission, particularly, the officials relating to drainage divisions and all should remain vigilant.

The staffers are further directed that they should remain in close liaison with deputy commissioners of their respective areas failing it, strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.