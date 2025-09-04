Open Menu

Irrigation Special Secretary Reviews Flood Protection Measures At Multiple Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Special Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi visited the Jhangrah flood embankment to review safety measures in light of the recent flood situation.

He inspected the ongoing construction of a roadside dowel, being built to prevent floodwater from overflowing into the Jhangrah embankment. He also visited the Empress flood embankment, where he directed Irrigation Department staff to pay special attention to vulnerable sites and ensure their strengthening and protection.

Later, he inspected ongoing flood-fighting work at J-Head Spur RD 500+6 on the Left Marginal flood embankment and instructed staff to complete it at the earliest.

The Special Secretary further examined the Sutlej–Chenab conflict point and reviewed operations at the Panjnad Headworks, including the SCADA office, gate opening and closing mechanisms, and alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted water flow in case of emergency.

During his visit to the Manchan flood embankment, Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi inspected weak points, instructed the deployment of additional Irrigation staff to remain on high alert, and ordered the immediate completion of ongoing work to effectively deal with the current flood situation.

