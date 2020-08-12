Irrigation sub engineer suspended over involvement in stealing water

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer Irrigation department DG Khan division suspended sub-engineer Jatoi section subdivision over involvement in helping landlords in stealing water from canals.

The inquiry report sent by XEN Muzaffargarh to Chief Engineer Irrigation DG Khan division said that the sub engineer Muzamil Abbas was found involved in helping the landlords in stealing water, doing illegal cuts into canals, illegal pipes and changing in size of water courses.

The competent authority issued suspension orders of the concerned sub engineer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the growers had put allegations of involvement of irrigation staff in stealing water from canals and staged protests against them.

APP /shn-sak1145 hrs