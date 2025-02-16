IRS-CVF Collaborates On Tackling Climate Issues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A high-level delegation from the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the V20 Group of Finance Ministers visited the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) to discuss potential cooperation on pressing climate vulnerability issues.
The CVF-V20 Secretariat is based in Accra, Ghana, with a regional office in Colombo, Sri Lanka and an office in Washington D.C., USA, said a press release on Sunday.
During the session, Sara Jane Ahmed, the Managing Director of CVF-V20, provided an insightful overview of the forum's ongoing initiatives aimed at supporting Pakistan's Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP).
She highlighted various strategies and frameworks being implemented to enhance resilience and sustainability in the face of climate challenges, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration and financial support.
Jauhar Saleem, President of the IRS, welcomed the delegation in his opening remarks and commended the CVF-V20 team for their significant contributions to the forum.
He underscored the commitment of the CVF to amplify the voices of climate-affected communities worldwide, advocating for their rights and needs in the international arena.
Saleem emphasized the urgency of collective action to combat climate change and foster sustainable development, acknowledging the role of the IRS in facilitating such essential dialogues, discussions, and joint ventures.
Hamza Haroon, Regional Director South Asia, CVF-V20, highlighted the loopholes in the climate change governance in South Asia, including Pakistan, and stressed the need to improve the coordination among the stakeholders and effective collaboration between public and private entities.
The IRS team, comprising Dr Rizwan Naseer, Dr Muhammad Imran Mehsud, Mr Syed Imran Sardar, Dr Anjum Rasheed, and Mr Talha Tufail Bhatti, emphasized the need to collaborate in addressing climate challenges and exchange ideas for a joint venture such as research collaboration and climate awareness programs.
