IRS high level delegation arrives at Tashkent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A sixteen-member high-level delegation from the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Peshawar has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday for a seven-day educational and recreational tour.

The delegation departed from Islamabad International Airport yesterday, traveling via Dubai. In addition to the capital, Tashkent, the delegation will visit historical, educational, and recreational sites in the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, including the tombs of Imam Bukhari and Amir Taimur, as well as the Mir Arab Madrassa. The delegation will also visit various universities in Uzbekistan.

This goodwill tour to the Central Asian Muslim state of Uzbekistan is led by IRS Chairman Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khalil. Delegation members included IRS Vice Chairman and former Chairman of the Peshawar Secondary board, Professor Dr.

Fazlur Rehman Qureshi; renowned physician Dr. Khalid Saifullah; prominent businessman and social figure from Peshawar, Haji Muhammad Aslam; Engineer Izhar Ahmed; Engineer Nasirul Mulk; Engineer Zahoor Ahmed; Engineer Jahangir Khattak; well-known landowner from Swabi, Anwar Murad Ali Shah Advocate; Executive Director of Book on Wheels, Ahmed Hussain; Dr. Haroon Haider; Dr. Habib Ullah; educationist Meraj Nabi; businessman and social figure Kazim Ullah; and Suleiman Khan.

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee for Central Asian Republics at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Peshawar, Naeem Rehman, is the chief organizer of this tour.

This trip is being conducted on a self-financed basis. It marks the IRS's third tour of the Central Asian states. Notably, IRS delegations have previously visited Afghanistan and Tajikistan.