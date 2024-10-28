Open Menu

IRS High Level Delegation Arrives At Tashkent

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

IRS high level delegation arrives at Tashkent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A sixteen-member high-level delegation from the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Peshawar has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday for a seven-day educational and recreational tour.

The delegation departed from Islamabad International Airport yesterday, traveling via Dubai. In addition to the capital, Tashkent, the delegation will visit historical, educational, and recreational sites in the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, including the tombs of Imam Bukhari and Amir Taimur, as well as the Mir Arab Madrassa. The delegation will also visit various universities in Uzbekistan.

This goodwill tour to the Central Asian Muslim state of Uzbekistan is led by IRS Chairman Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khalil. Delegation members included IRS Vice Chairman and former Chairman of the Peshawar Secondary board, Professor Dr.

Fazlur Rehman Qureshi; renowned physician Dr. Khalid Saifullah; prominent businessman and social figure from Peshawar, Haji Muhammad Aslam; Engineer Izhar Ahmed; Engineer Nasirul Mulk; Engineer Zahoor Ahmed; Engineer Jahangir Khattak; well-known landowner from Swabi, Anwar Murad Ali Shah Advocate; Executive Director of Book on Wheels, Ahmed Hussain; Dr. Haroon Haider; Dr. Habib Ullah; educationist Meraj Nabi; businessman and social figure Kazim Ullah; and Suleiman Khan. 

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee for Central Asian Republics at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Peshawar, Naeem Rehman, is the chief organizer of this tour.

This trip is being conducted on a self-financed basis. It marks the IRS's third tour of the Central Asian states. Notably, IRS delegations have previously visited Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Dubai Visit Bukhara Tashkent Uzbekistan Tajikistan Swabi Chamber Murad Ali Shah Commerce Muslim From Asia Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

25 minutes ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

2 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan